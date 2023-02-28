The Brazos Valley Chorale presents "Night/Light," a choral concert taking place at 4 p.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian Church (1100 Carter Creek Pkwy. in Bryan). Mozart's "Solemn Vespers" and Dan Forrest's "Lux: The Dawn From On High" will be performed. Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for children 6 and over and free for children 5 and under and available in advance at bvchorale.org/concerts and at the door.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan; 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station; and 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Dr. in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan; 7 p.m., Cowboy Club, 2820 Finfeather Rd. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Legally Blonde The Musical," 7:30 p.m., Rudder Auditorium, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Tignon, through March 9 at the Wright Gallery in Texas A&M's Langford Architecture Building A. Chesley Antoinette’s exhibition examines the Tignon Law of 1786 in Louisiana, which forced free women of color to cover their hair with a cloth known as a tignon. Wright Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Free. Information: arch.tamu.edu/inside/services/wright-gallery.

Spring Mini Camp: Canine Companions, March 13-17, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Children ages 4-12 can learn about canines through interactive lessons, games and crafts. Hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Information: 979-776-2195.