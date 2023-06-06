Celebrate Italian culture with the first Festa Italiana from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday in Downtown Bryan. This outdoor festival will feature a variety of events and activities from bocce ball to a pasta-eating contest. Visitors can taste authentic Italian and Sicilian cuisine from some of the most popular Bryan restaurants, as well as various selections of wines from Messina Hof Winery. Proceeds from the event will go to Poggioreale in America’s College Scholarship program and other local charity organizations.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Millican Camp: Young Rangers Session 1, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154. Ages 11-14. millicanreserve.com/camp-millican/

Sensory Friendly Swim Day, noon-5 p.m., Sadie Thomas Memorial Park, 129 Moss St. in Bryan.

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Drive E. in College Station.

Lecture, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Gary Halter Nature Center, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Summer wildflowers by Dwight Bohlmeyer. Free.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan. 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station. 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. 8 p.m., The Revelry at Aggieland Boutique Hotel, 1508 S. Texas Ave. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Open Comedy, 9 p.m., 3rd Floor, 201 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28, at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.

Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.