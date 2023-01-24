Calendar for Wednesday, Jan. 25

"Annie" opens a four-performance run when the College Station High School fine arts department presents the musical in the high school auditorium at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee Saturday. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, available online at cshstheatre.ludus.com/index.php or at the door.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Economic Outlook Conference 2023, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Hilton College Station, 801 University Drive E. in College Station. Presented by BCS Chamber of Commerce.

Molly Blaisdell, 9:30 a.m.-noon, Brazos Valley Arts Council, 4180 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Meeting with author/illustrator.

Job Fair, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. Information: 979-764-3779 or parks@cstx.gov.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan; 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station; and 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Dr. in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan; 7 p.m., Cowboy Club, 2820 Finfeather Rd. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Wayne Johnson, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

"Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom," 7:30 p.m., Rudder Theatre, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Ricky Montijo, 8 p.m., Carney's Pub & Grill, 3410 S. College Ave. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.