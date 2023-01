Calendar for Wednesday, Jan. 18

"Peter & The Starcatcher" comes to the Theatre Company (3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan) for five shows this week. This Tony-winning play upends the century-old story of Peter Pan. Adapted from Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson’s best-selling novels. Molly, a Starcatcher-in-training, a young orphan and his mates discover a powerful celestial substance in this journey turned thrilling adventure. Shows 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 2 p.m. matinees Saturday and Sunday. theatrecompany.com/tickets

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan; 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station; and 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Dr. in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan; 7 p.m., Cowboy Club, 2820 Finfeather Rd. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Jesse Daniel, 6:30 p.m., Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Wayne Johnson, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Ricky Montijo, 8 p.m., Carney's Pub & Grill, 3410 S. College Ave. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.