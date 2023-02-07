The Texas A&M MSC Town Hall Spring Concert Series continues with its second installment at 7 p.m. Friday at Aggie Park (behind Kyle Field) with Beatnik Bandits and Gray Falls playing on Wood Stage. The concert series continues with performances on March 25 and April 14. For information about upcoming artists for the series, follow MSC Town Hall on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Common Threads, 1:30-2:30 p.m., 309 North Tabor Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Free.

Lecture, 5:30 p.m., George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, 1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station. Gerald Parker discusses "The Hunt for COVID-19 Origins Reignites Debate About Risky Research."

Rio Brazos Audubon Society meeting, 6:30 p.m., Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. February program is "The Genetics of Male Mating Strategies in the Eurasian Shorebird-Revisited" by Leif Anderson.

High Fitness, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan; 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station; and 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Dr. in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan; 7 p.m., Cowboy Club, 2820 Finfeather Rd. in Bryan.

Unitarian Universality Church of Brazos Valley discussion group, 7:30 p.m., 600 N. Randolph Ave. in Bryan. Mistakes and Miracles: Congregations on the road to multiculturalism by Nancy Palmer Jones and Karen Li.

ENTERTAINMENT

Ricky Montijo, 8 p.m., Carney's Pub, 3410 S. College Ave. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Tignon, through March 9 at the Wright Gallery in Texas A&M's Langford Architecture Building A. Chesley Antoinette’s exhibition examines the Tignon Law of 1786 in Louisiana, which forced free women of color to cover their hair with a cloth known as a tignon. Wright Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Free. Information: arch.tamu.edu/inside/services/wright-gallery.