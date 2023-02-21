Southern Raised brings its trademark sound of classical meets bluegrass, with Celtic and Christian music mixed into its repertoire, to Hasskari Auditorium at The Barnhill Center (111 W. Main St. in Brenham) on Saturday, April 1. The genre-breaking group performs at 7 p.m. Tickets: $35-$50, available at thebarnhillcenter.com/events.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Gary Halter Nature Center dedication, noon, Lick Creek Park, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan; 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station; and 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Dr. in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan; 7 p.m., Cowboy Club, 2820 Finfeather Rd. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Josh Langston, 6:30 p.m., Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Astronomy on Tap, Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Bryan. Kaitlin Webber on "Understanding Where We Come From" and Justin Cole on "Aliens Part II: Well, Where Are They Then?"

Ricky Montijo, 8 p.m., Carney's Pub & Grill, 3410 S. College Ave. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Saturday at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Tignon, through March 9 at the Wright Gallery in Texas A&M's Langford Architecture Building A. Chesley Antoinette’s exhibition examines the Tignon Law of 1786 in Louisiana, which forced free women of color to cover their hair with a cloth known as a tignon. Wright Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Free. Information: arch.tamu.edu/inside/services/wright-gallery.