Calendar for Wednesday, Feb. 1

The Blinn College District Music Program is bringing in vocal artist Mandi Barrus, a mezzo-soprano, who will appear for three performances at the Finke Recital Hall, 800 College Ave. on the Brenham campus. Performances are at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 and at noon and 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Lecture, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Drive W. in College Station. Former Clinton Housing and Urban Development Secretary and former San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros speaks.

High Fitness, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan; 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station; and 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Dr. in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan; 7 p.m., Cowboy Club, 2820 Finfeather Rd. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Taylor Hunnicutt & Mary Charlotte Young, 7 p.m., Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

"The Simon & Garfunkel Story," 7:30 p.m., Rudder Auditorium, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Tickets: $27-$80 available at MSC Box Office or call 979-845-1234.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.