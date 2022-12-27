Calendar for Wednesday, Dec. 28

StageCenter Theatre (218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan) hosts "Sleuth" at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays from Feb. 9-25 (2 p.m. Sunday matinee Feb. 19). The ultimate game of cat and mouse is played out in a cozy English country house owned by mystery writer, Andrew Wyke. Guest Milo Tindle, a young rival who shares Wyke's love for games, declares his intention to run off with Wyke's wife. The stakes continue to rise, leading to the play's inexorable, heart-stopping finish. Tickets: stagecenter.net.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Christmas in the Park, 6-11 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot. Through Sunday.

Santa's Wonderland, 4-11 p.m., 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Through Friday.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m. BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan; 7 p.m., Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Bryan; 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station; and 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Dr. in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Ricky Montijo, 8 p.m., Carney's Pub, 3410 S. College Ave. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.