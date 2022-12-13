Calendar for Wednesday, Dec. 14

Simon & Garfunkel was one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time with songs such as "Mrs. Robinson" and "The Sound of Silence." Fans can see "The Simon & Garfunkel Story" Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 at Rudder Auditorium (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station). For tickets, call 979-845-1234 or visit opastickets.org.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot. Daily through Jan. 1.

Santa's Wonderland, 6-11 p.m., 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Rio Brazos Audubon Society meeting, 6:30 p.m., Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Tiffany Kersten presentation.

Book club, 7 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, 600 N. Randolph Ave. in Bryan. brazos-uu.org

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m. BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan; 7 p.m., Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Bryan; 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station; and 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Dr. in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Wayne Johnson, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Ricky Montijo, 8 p.m., Carney's Pub, 3410 S. College Ave. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Passion for Art: 25 Years of the Texas Art Collectors Organization, through Saturday at the Stark Galleries at Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. This exhibition conveys the stories of TACO members through shared interests and experiences, while celebrating the broad spectrum of Texas art and the diversity of the member’s collections. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays.

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.