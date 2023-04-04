The latest Starlight Music Series event brings Hayden Haddock to Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater (1015 Colgate Drive in College Station) on Saturday, April 15. Gates open at 6 p.m., followed by David Hanscheck and the Hail May Band at 7:30 and Haddock at 8:30. Refreshments are allowed but no kegs or glass containers, and coolers must be 48 quarts or smaller. Admission is free as is parking at Post Oak Mall.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Diaper drive, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Catholic Charities of Central Texas, 1410 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. Mail or drop off diapers at Bryan location.

Lecture, 6 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Drive W. in College Station. FBI Director Christopher Wrap discusses current events. Free.

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan. 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station. 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station. 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Drive in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. 7 p.m., Cowboy Club, 2820 Finfeather Rd. in Bryan.

Pool tournament, 7 p.m., Bottlenecks Bar & Grill, 1789 F.M. 60 S. in Caldwell.

ENTERTAINMENT

Ricky Montijo, 8 p.m., Carney's Pub, 3410 S. College Ave. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.