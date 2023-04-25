Australian brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone bring their unique cocoon of sound, known as For King + Country, a quadruple Grammy-winning progressive pop artist-songwriting duo, to Reed Arena (730 Olsen Blvd. in College Station) at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 5. Tickets for the Sydney born and Nashville-based pair are $24-$34 and available at 12thmanfoundation.evenue.net or ksbj.org.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Student Research and Creative Work Symposium, 10 a.m. Rudder Forum, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Viz-a-GoGo, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Rudder Exhibit Hall, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Gaming and virtual reality projects available to play from 2-7 p.m.

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Waste Wear Wearable Arts Runway Show, 6:30 p.m., Rudder Forum, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Astronomy on tap, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan. 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station. 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station. 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Drive in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. 7 p.m., Cowboy Club, 2820 Finfeather Rd. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through Saturday, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The exhibit is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.