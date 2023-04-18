Texas A&M's School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts is hosting the inaugural Venture, a year-end showcase of the school's students and their work. The program runs from April 25-29 at the Rudder Theatre Complex (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station) and includes the Viz-a-GoGo exhibition and a live art student showcase. Events are free except the Perpetual Motion dance program at 7:30 p.m. April 27-28 (tickets, $12 for adults, $6 students available at MSC box office) and three showings of "Rhinoceros" (tickets $5 available at blinn.edu/boxoffice).

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Exploring History Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Public Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S. in College Station. Free lecture by Chandler Wahrmund on "Washington on the Brazos."

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan. 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station. 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station. 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Drive in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. 7 p.m., Cowboy Club, 2820 Finfeather Rd. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Royal Wedding," 2 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Public Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S. in College Station.

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Ricky Montijo, 8 p.m., Carney's Pub, 3410 S. College Ave. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through Sunday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The exhibit is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.