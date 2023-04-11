T. Graham Brown comes to Hasskari Auditorium at Simon Theatre in The Barnhill Center (111 W. Main St. in Brenham) at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Brown has recorded 13 studio albums and charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard Hot Country chart, including three No. 1 hits. Tickets: $50-65 at thebarnhillcenter.com or 979-337-7240.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Common threads, 2 p.m., Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 N. Tabor Ave. in Bryan.

Pepper Anne, 2 p.m., Clara B. Mounce Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. True crime author Pepper Anne discusses her new book, "The Notorious Texas Swindler." Free.

CIA Director William Burns, 5:30 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Drive W. in College Station. Discussing “Assessing World Threats from a CIA Perspective.”

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Rio Brazos Audubon Society meeting, 6:30 p.m., Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Road in Bryan. Program is "Murphy's Law: Birding Ireland Without a Guide" by Tyler Scott.

Lecture, 6:30 p.m., Gary Halter Nature Center, 13600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Spring Wildflowers of the Brazos Valley.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan. 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station. 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station. 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Drive in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. 7 p.m., Cowboy Club, 2820 Finfeather Rd. in Bryan.

Pool tournament, 7 p.m., Bottlenecks Bar & Grill, 1789 F.M. 60 S. in Caldwell.

ENTERTAINMENT

James Melson, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.