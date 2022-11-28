Calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 29

For a behind-the-scenes look at "I Love Lucy" check out "Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom" at 7:30 p.m., Jan. 25, 2023, at Rudder Theatre (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station). Playwright Gregg Oppenheimer, son of "I Love Lucy" creator Jess Oppenheimer, spins a witty, fast-paced tale of Lucy and Desi's battles with CBS. Tickets: tickets@msc.tamu.edu or 979-845-1234.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
People are also reading…
ENTERTAINMENT
Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.
SUPPORT GROUPS
NAMI Brazos Valley family support group, 6:30-8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues. namibv.org.
EXHIBITS
Passion for Art: 25 Years of the Texas Art Collectors Organization, through Dec. 17 at the Stark Galleries at Texas A&M's Memorial Student Center. This exhibition conveys the stories of TACO members through shared interests and experiences, while celebrating the broad spectrum of Texas art and the diversity of the member’s collections. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays.
Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.
Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.
A Transient Nature, through Jan. 13 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. By artists Dameon Lester, Shawn Camp and Shannon Faseler. Wright Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and closed for the holidays.
Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.