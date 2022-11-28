Calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 29

Tavo Run Club, 6:30 a.m., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan. Free 5K.

The Local, 4-7 p.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters from across the Brazos Valley.

Pet photos with Santa, 4-7 p.m., The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan. Admission: $43.

Santa's Wonderland, 6 p.m.-11 p.m., 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Lululemon Run Club, 6:15 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 6:30 p.m. at Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. in College Station; also 7 p.m. at Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station; and 7:30 p.m. at World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, 425 Northpoint Crossing, Suite 700 in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. in College Station.

Trivia, 8:30 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.