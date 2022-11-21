 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 22

  • 0

The Texas Tenors: Deep in the Heart of Christmas performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Barnhill Center at Simon Theatre in Brenham. Emmy Award winners and Billboard No. 1 recording artists Marcus, JC and John were recently featured on ABC’s "America's Got Talent: The Champions." Lively, heart-warming holiday concert of seasonal favorites. Tickets: $75-$95 but are sold out. To be added to the waiting list, call box office at 979-337-7240.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Tavo Run Club, 6:30 a.m., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan. Free 5K.

25th annual Taste of Brazos Valley Ag Breakfast, 7 a.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Presented by B/CS Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Council. Tickets: 1 for $20; 6 for $130.

The Local, 4-7 p.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters from across the Brazos Valley.

Santa's Wonderland, 6 p.m.-11 p.m., 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Lululemon Run Club, 6:15 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. in College Station. 

Aggieland Trivia, 6:30 p.m. at Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. in College Station; also 7 p.m. at The Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station; and 7:30 p.m. at World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, 425 Northpoint Crossing, Suite 700 in College Station.

Harry Potter trivia, 7 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. in College Station.

Brazos Valley Stitchers, 7-9 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire in College Station. Bring embroidery.

Cornhole tournament, 7:30 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. $10 per player.

People are also reading…

Trivia, 8:30 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Delvin Twitty and Rick Stearns, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station. 

SUPPORT GROUPS 

NAMI Brazos Valley family support group, 6:30-8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues. namibv.org.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

A Transient Nature, through Jan. 13 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. By artists Dameon Lester, Shawn Camp and Shannon Faseler. Wright Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and closed for the holidays.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $9 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert