Calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 22

The Texas Tenors: Deep in the Heart of Christmas performs at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Barnhill Center at Simon Theatre in Brenham. Emmy Award winners and Billboard No. 1 recording artists Marcus, JC and John were recently featured on ABC’s "America's Got Talent: The Champions." Lively, heart-warming holiday concert of seasonal favorites. Tickets: $75-$95 but are sold out. To be added to the waiting list, call box office at 979-337-7240.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Tavo Run Club, 6:30 a.m., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan. Free 5K.

25th annual Taste of Brazos Valley Ag Breakfast, 7 a.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Presented by B/CS Chamber of Commerce Agribusiness Council. Tickets: 1 for $20; 6 for $130.

The Local, 4-7 p.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters from across the Brazos Valley.

Santa's Wonderland, 6 p.m.-11 p.m., 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Lululemon Run Club, 6:15 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. in College Station.

Aggieland Trivia, 6:30 p.m. at Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. in College Station; also 7 p.m. at The Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station; and 7:30 p.m. at World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, 425 Northpoint Crossing, Suite 700 in College Station.

Harry Potter trivia, 7 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. in College Station.

Brazos Valley Stitchers, 7-9 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire in College Station. Bring embroidery.

Cornhole tournament, 7:30 p.m., The Western Steakhouse & Dancehall, 9524 Texas 6 in Navasota. $10 per player.