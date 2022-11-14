Calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 15

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Tavo Run Club, 6:30 a.m., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan. Free 5K.

Lecture, 1 p.m., online. Luke Patey discusses his recent book, "How China Loses: The Pushback Against Chinese Global Ambitions." Organized by the Scowcroft Institure of International Affairs. Free but need to RSVP. bush.tamu.edu/scowcroft/events/.

The Local, 4-7 p.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters from across the Brazos Valley.