Calendar for Tuesday, Nov. 15

The holiday season kicks off with the annual Lights On! as thousands of lights will be turned on along Main Street and Bryan Avenue in Downtown Bryan between 6-9 p.m. Friday. Performances include those from the Salvation Army Band, "The Nutcracker" by Ballet Brazos, the debut by students from the Texas A&M School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts and more.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Tavo Run Club, 6:30 a.m., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan. Free 5K. 

Lecture, 1 p.m., online. Luke Patey discusses his recent book, "How China Loses: The Pushback Against Chinese Global Ambitions." Organized by the Scowcroft Institure of International Affairs. Free but need to RSVP. bush.tamu.edu/scowcroft/events/

The Local, 4-7 p.m., Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters from across the Brazos Valley.

Santa's Wonderland, 6 p.m.-midnight, 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Software Developer's Cartel, 6 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Aggieland Trivia, 6:30 p.m. at Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. in College Station; also 7 p.m. at The Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station; and 7:30 p.m. at World of Beer Bar & Kitchen, 425 Northpoint Crossing, Suite 700 in College Station.

Yellowstone trivia, 7 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. in College Station.

Brazos Valley Stitchers, 7-9 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire in College Station. Membership meeting.

Trivia, 8:30 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Texas A&M University Trombone Choir, 6-9 p.m., Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Dr. in College Station. Free and open to the public.

Penny and Sparrow, 7 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek, 7 p.m., 1200 Carter Creek Pkwy. in Bryan. Preview party hosted by Bryan/College Station Woman's Club. 979-450-1649.

"Stomp," 7:30 p.m., Rudder Auditorium, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Tickets at opastickets.org, tickets@msc.tamu.edu or call 979-845-1234.

SUPPORT GROUPS 

NAMI Brazos Valley family support group, 6:30-8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Free support group for loved ones of someone with mental health issues. namibv.org.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

A Transient Nature, through Jan. 13 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. By artists Dameon Lester, Shawn Camp and Shannon Faseler. The gallery is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed for the holidays.

