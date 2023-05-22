May 23

For those looking for a local Memorial Day ceremony, the American Legion, Earl Graham post 159 (101 Waco St. in Bryan) will honor veterans at 11 a.m. Monday with its Honor Guard performing a 21-gun salute and patriotic music being performed by the Brazos Valley Community Band. Guest speaker Lt. Gen. John B. Sylvester is a 36-year combat veteran who served in every national conflict from 1968 until his 2004 retirement. The free ceremony will conclude with light snacks and refreshments.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Free GED class orientation, 8:30 a.m., Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive in Navasota.

The Local, 4-7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Artisan market showcasing over 25 artisans and craftspeople.

Lululemon Run Club, 6:15 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 6:30 p.m., Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. S. in College Station. 7 p.m., Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station. 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station. 7:30 p.m., World of Beer, 425 Northpoint Crossing in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road Suite 100 in College Station. 7 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Brazos Valley Stitchers Stitch-in, 7-9 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 120 Foxfire in College Station. Embroidery night.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Sex and the City The Movie," 7 p.m., Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Karl Rehn, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Gogh Gogh Comedy, 8 p.m., Gogh Gogh Coffee Company, 2501 Texas Ave. S. in College Station.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, May 19 through Oct. 28, at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.