Former Texas A&M women's basketball coach Gary Blair hosts his 20th annual Celebrity Golf Classic on Friday morning at Traditions Club (3131 Club Drive in Bryan) and a charity dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Brazos County Expo (5827 Leonard Road in Bryan). Blair Charities has raised more than $1 million since its inception in 2008. A live and silent auction will be held to benefit Coach Blair Charities. Tickets: $20 purchased at door.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

The Local, 4-7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Artisan market showcasing over 25 artisans and craftspeople.

Lululemon Run Club, 6:15 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 6:30 p.m., Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. S. in College Station. 7 p.m., Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station. 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station. 7:30 p.m., World of Beer, 425 Northpoint Crossing in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road Suite 100 in College Station. 7 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Blinn College Jazz Ensemble, 7 p.m., W.W. O'Donnell Performing Arts Center, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham.

Cameron Sacky Band with Aidan Canfield, 9 p.m., Hurricane Harry's, 131 College Ave. in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W Villa Maria Rd. in Bryan. 7 p.m., South Flo Pizza, 11675 F.M. 2154 in College Station. 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station. 8 p.m., Duddley's Draw, 311 University Drive in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Blackwater Draw Brewing Co., 701 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. 7 p.m., Cowboy Club, 2820 Finfeather Rd. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Blinn College Brass Chamber Ensembles, 7 p.m., W.W. O'Donnell Performing Arts Center, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham.

Ricky Montijo, 8 p.m., Carney's Pub, 3410 S. College Ave. in Bryan.

Comedy, 9 p.m., 3rd Floor, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan.