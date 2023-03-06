Stephen Kotkin will discuss the Soviet Union's victory in World War II and its relevance to contemporary conflicts in "The Legacy of Stalin's Leadership During World War II and its Relevance to Today's War in Ukraine" at 5:30 p.m. March 29 at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). What insights does the USSR's victory offer to understand modern-day warfare?

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Circus Spectacular, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Tickets available at spectacularcircus.com.

The Local, 4-7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Artisan market showcasing over 25 artisans and craftspeople.

Lululemon Run Club, 6:15 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 6:30 p.m., Harvey Washbanger's, 1802 Texas Ave. S. in College Station; 7 p.m., Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station; 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station; 7:30 p.m., World of Beer, 425 Northpoint Crossing in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road Suite 100 in College Station; 7 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station; 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Big Bad Beachin' Bash Block Party, 9 p.m., The Tap, The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Tignon, through Thursday at the Wright Gallery in Texas A&M's Langford Architecture Building A. Chesley Antoinette’s exhibition examines the Tignon Law of 1786 in Louisiana, which forced free women of color to cover their hair with a cloth known as a tignon. Wright Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Free. Information: arch.tamu.edu/inside/services/wright-gallery.

Spring Mini Camp: Canine Companions, March 13-17, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Children ages 4-12 can learn about canines through interactive lessons, games and crafts. Hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Information: 979-776-2195.