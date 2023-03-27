FBI Director Christopher Wray will be the guest of the Intelligence Studies Program at the Bush School of Government & Public Service at 6 p.m. April 5 in the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center (1002 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Wray will discuss current events and the Bureau’s involvement and challenges it faces. The free event requires an RSVP online to attend at calendar.tamu.edu/bushschool/event/287558-a-conversation-with-the-director-of-the-fbi.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Free GED classes-Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley, 8:30 a.m., Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive in Navasota.

The Local, 4-7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Artisan market showcasing over 25 artisans and craftspeople.

Lululemon Run Club, 6:15 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 6:30 p.m., Harvey Washbanger's, 1802 Texas Ave. S. in College Station. 7 p.m., Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station. 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station. 7:30 p.m., World of Beer, 425 Northpoint Crossing in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road Suite 100 in College Station. 7 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Brazos Valley Stitches membership meeting, 7-9 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire Drive in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Karl Rehn, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"Anastasia," 7:30 p.m., Rudder Theatre, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Tickets at opastickets.org or by calling 979-845-1234.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through Sunday. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.