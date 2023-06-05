Parents, looking for a good place to take the kids now that they are out of school? Try Dinosaur Adventure, a two-day, one-of-a-kind exhibit featuring realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with their lifelike movement and roars. Fossil searches, Jurassic jeeps, themed obstacle courses and dinosaur riding are all part of the fun. Saturday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., and Sunday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. at Brazos County Expo (5827 Leonard Road in Bryan). Tickets: $25 for 13 and over and $35 for ages 2-12 available at dinosauradventure.com.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Millican Camp: Young Rangers Session 1, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154. Ages 11-14. millicanreserve.com/camp-millican/

Baylor Scott & White Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., The Stella Hotel, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

The Local, 4-7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Artisan market showcasing over 25 artisans and craftspeople.

Lululemon Run Club, 6:15 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 6:30 p.m., Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. S. in College Station. 7 p.m., Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station. 7:30 p.m., World of Beer, 425 Northpoint Crossing in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road Suite 100 in College Station. 7 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Karl Rehn, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Comedy show, 8 p.m., Gogh Gogh Coffee Company, 2501 Texas Ave. in College Station.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28, at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.

Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.