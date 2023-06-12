Celebrate the founding of Bryan when the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce throws "Welcome to Founders Night" from 7-10 p.m. on Friday, June 23 at The Stella Hotel (4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan). Come enjoy great food, casino games, yard games, music, prizes and the company of your community members. Tickets: $50 available at business.bcschamber.org/events/details/founders-night-2023-3258.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Camp Millican: Pathfinders Camp Session 1, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154. millicanreserve.com/camp-millican/

The Local, 4-7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Artisan market showcasing over 25 artisans and craftspeople.

Lululemon Run Club, 6:15 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 6:30 p.m., Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. S. in College Station. 7 p.m., Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station. 7:30 p.m., World of Beer, 425 Northpoint Crossing in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road Suite 100 in College Station. 7 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Jeremy Todd, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28, at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.

Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.