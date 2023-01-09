Calendar for Tuesday, Jan. 10

Martin Luther King Jr. will be remembered from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday at the Lincoln Recreation Center in College Station (1000 Eleanor St.). Hear words of empowerment from former Lincoln Recreation Center Supervisor Lance Jackson, along with uplifting music by Men of Purpose. Special recognition will be bestowed on those who have significantly impacted our community. Free admission. For more information, contact the Lincoln Recreation Center at 979-764-3779 or parks@cstx.gov.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Lululemon Run Club, 6:15 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. #150 in College Station.

Aggieland Trivia, 6:30 p.m., Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. S. in College Station; 7 p.m., Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Pkwy. in College Station; 7:30 p.m., World of Beer, 425 Northpoint Crossing Suite 700 in College Station;

Trivia, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. #150 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.