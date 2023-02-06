The Harlem Globetrotters, who have been touring since the late-1920s, bring their zany brand of basketball to Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus at 7 p.m. Thursday as part of the team's 2023 World Tour. The Washington Generals, the Globetrotters' longtime nemesis, is the opponent and you can guess which team will have the upper hand in a contest known for its sleight of hand and athleticism. Tickets: $26-58 available at 12thmanfoundation.evenue.net/

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Free pool, 4 p.m., Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Drive in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 6:30 p.m., Harvey Washbanger's, 1802 Texas Ave. S. in College Station; 7 p.m., Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station; 7:30 p.m. World of Beer, 425 Northpoint Crossing in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station; 7 p.m., Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road Suite 100 in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Midori, 7 p.m., Rudder Theater, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Tickets: $40 adults, $12 students at fcmtx.org.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Tignon, the Wright Gallery in Texas A&M's Langford Architecture Building A, presents Chesley Antoinette’s exhibition through March 9. The Texas-based artist examines the Tignon Law of 1786 in Louisiana, which forced free women of color to cover their hair with a cloth known as a tignon. Wright Gallery is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Information, visit arch.tamu.edu/inside/services/wright-gallery.