The music world took a fascinating turn on Dec. 4, 1956 when Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash gathered for an impromptu jam session at Sam Phillips' Sun Studios in Memphis. That night will be recreated at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at The Barnhill Center at Simon Theater in Brenham (111 W. Main St.). Tickets: $75-$95 at https://thebarnhillcenter.com/events.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Lululemon Run Club, 6:15 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 6:30 p.m., Harvey Washbanger's, 1802 Texas Ave. S. in College Station; 7 p.m., Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station; 7:30 p.m. World of Beer, 425 Northpoint Crossing in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road Suite 100 in College Station; 7 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Brazos Valley Stitchers Membership Meeting, 7-9 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire in College Station. Bring stitching project.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Tignon, through March 9 at the Wright Gallery in Texas A&M's Langford Architecture Building A. Chesley Antoinette’s exhibition examines the Tignon Law of 1786 in Louisiana, which forced free women of color to cover their hair with a cloth known as a tignon. Wright Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Free. Information: arch.tamu.edu/inside/services/wright-gallery.

Spring Mini Camp: Canine Companions, March 13-17, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Children ages 4-12 can learn about canines through interactive lessons, games and crafts. Hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Information: 979-776-2195.