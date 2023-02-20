Circus Spectacular is coming to the Brazos County Expo (5827 Leonard Road in Bryan) on March 6-7. Performances at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day though families can come an hour early to ride the animals and meet the circus performers. Tickets: $35 for adults, $10 children (children free with one paid adult) at tickets.spectacularcircus.com/affiliate/website.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Community Impact Awards Luncheon, 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m., Pebble Creek Country Club, 4500 Pebble Creek Pkwy. in College Station. Organized by Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce. Tickets: $40

Speaker, 5:30 p.m., George Bush Presidential Library & Museum, 1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station. Walter Kansteiner will discuss diplomacy between George H.W. Bush and South African Presidents F.W. de Klerk and Nelson Mandela (reception to follow). RSVP at bush41.org/events

Lululemon Run Club, 6:15 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 6:30 p.m., Harvey Washbanger's, 1802 Texas Ave. S. in College Station; 7 p.m., Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station; 7:30 p.m. World of Beer, 425 Northpoint Crossing in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road Suite 100 in College Station; 7 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Brazos Valley Stitchers Membership Meeting, 7-9 p.m., Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 1200 Foxfire in College Station. Bring stitching project.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Saturday at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Tignon, through March 9 at the Wright Gallery in Texas A&M's Langford Architecture Building A. Chesley Antoinette’s exhibition examines the Tignon Law of 1786 in Louisiana, which forced free women of color to cover their hair with a cloth known as a tignon. Wright Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Free. Information: arch.tamu.edu/inside/services/wright-gallery.