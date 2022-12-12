Calendar for Tuesday, Dec. 13

Vikings Kicking Out Tobacco is hosting a Jingle Bell Jump for Charity event from 5-9 p.m. Saturday at the Bryan Towne Shopping Center (Towne Center Way in Bryan). Raising awareness and funds for Family Promise, a charity organization that provides meals and support services for homeless. Teams of Bryan High School students, adults and staff are needed to compete in different events. Tickets: $15 beforehand and $18 at the door.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Tavo Run Club, 6:30 a.m., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Lululemon Run Club, 5:50 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. in College Station.

Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot. Daily through Jan. 1.

Santa's Wonderland, 6-11 p.m., 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Aggieland trivia, 6:30 p.m., Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. S. in College Station; 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Dr. Suite 101 in College Station; 7 p.m., Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Pkwy in College Station; 7:30 p.m., World of Beer, 425 Northpoint Xing Suite 700 in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. Suite 150 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Passion for Art: 25 Years of the Texas Art Collectors Organization, through Saturday at the Stark Galleries at Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. This exhibition conveys the stories of TACO members through shared interests and experiences, while celebrating the broad spectrum of Texas art and the diversity of the member’s collections. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays.

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.