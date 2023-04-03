"Rhinoceros" from the Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe makes two local appearances this month. The first is at 7 p.m. April 20-22 at the Bryan Student Center Theatre (2423 Blinn Blvd.) and the second is at 7 p.m. April 27-29 at the TAMU College of Liberal Arts and Humanities Building-Black Box Theatre (349 Spence St. in College Station). Both shows are $5.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Diaper drive, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Catholic Charities of Central Texas, 1410 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan. Mail or drop off diapers at Bryan location.

Walk with a Doc, 12:30-1:30 p.m., Baylor Scott & White Clinic, 4035 Texas 6 S. in College Station.

The Local, 4-7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Artisan market showcasing over 25 artisans and craftspeople.

Lecture, 5 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Drive W. in College Station. Former Texas House member Joe Strauss speaks as part of the 2023 Cameron Fellows Lecture.

Lululemon Run Club, 6:15 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Book signing, 6:30-10 p.m., Star Cinema Grill, 1037 University Drive in College Station. Rob Saucedo signs copies of his new graphic College Station-based novel "Where Wolf" during a screening of "An American Werewolf in London."

Aggieland trivia, 6:30 p.m., Harvey Washbanger's, 1802 Texas Ave. S. in College Station. 7 p.m., Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station. 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station. 7:30 p.m., World of Beer, 425 Northpoint Crossing in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road Suite 100 in College Station. 7 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Slap Happy," 7 p.m., O'Donnell Performing Arts Center, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham. Presented by the Blinn College-Brenham Campus Theatre Arts Program. Free.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The University Art Galleries’ exhibition catalogue is available at TX.AG/PVFA23Catalogue.