Spring recital season is here at Blinn College. Sophomore recital is at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Finke Hall (800 College Ave. in Brenham), followed by the Woodwind Ensemble at 7 p.m. Monday at Finke Hall, the Jazz and Brass Chamber ensembles at 7 p.m. May 2 and May 3, respectively, at W.W. O'Donnell Performing Arts Center, the Concert and Chamber Choir at 7 p.m. May 4 at Finke Hall, while the Symphonic Band, Percussion Ensemble and Wind Symphony play at O'Donnell Performing Arts Center May 5-7.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Free GED classes-Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley orientation, 8:30 a.m., Navasota Center, 101 Stadium Drive in Navasota. Information: 936-438-1756 or email adulted@gmail.com.

Viz-a-GoGo, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Rudder Exhibit Hall, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Gaming and virtual reality projects available to play from 2-7 p.m. An Analogue Electronica concert is at 7 p.m. at Rudder Forum.

The Local, 4-7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Artisan market showcasing over 25 artisans and craftspeople.

Lululemon Run Club, 6:15 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 6:30 p.m., Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. S. in College Station. 7 p.m., Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station. 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station. 7:30 p.m., World of Beer, 425 Northpoint Crossing in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road Suite 100 in College Station. 7 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Terri Burger, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through Saturday, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The exhibit is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.