The Professional Bull Riders Tour revisits College Station for the third consecutive year with the PBR Aggieland Classic at Reed Arena (730 Olsen Blvd.) on April 28-29. This marks the final event of the regular season so riders will be vying for crucial points to be crowned tour champion and reach the PBR World Finals in mid-May in Fort Worth. Tickets available at 12thmanfoundation.evenue.net.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

The Local, 4-7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Artisan market showcasing over 25 artisans and craftspeople.

Lululemon Run Club, 6:15 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 6:30 p.m., Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. S. in College Station. 7 p.m., Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station. 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station. 7:30 p.m., World of Beer, 425 Northpoint Crossing in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road Suite 100 in College Station. 7 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Selena," 6 p.m., The Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Bryan. Admission: $7.

Karl Rehn, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through Sunday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The exhibit is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.