"Lend Me a Tenor" comes to the Sunny E. Furman Theatre (104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota) between April 28-May 14. The winner of three Tony Awards, the show is set in Cleveland in 1934 and revolves around if general manager Henry Saunders' assistant Max can save the day when a world famous tenor doesn't show for his performance. Shows are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $16 for adults, $14 for seniors/students available at 936-825-3195.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

The Local, 4-7 p.m., Lake Walk Town Center, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Artisan market showcasing over 25 artisans and craftspeople.

Taste of Aggieland, 5-8 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. General admission: $30. Tickets: call 979-260-5200.

Lecture, 5:30 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station. Professor Kelly Greenhill discusses "The weaponization of refugees."

Lululemon Run Club, 6:15 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 6:30 p.m., Harvey Washbangers, 1802 Texas Ave. S. in College Station. 7 p.m., Angry Elephant, 650 William D. Fitch Parkway in College Station. 7 p.m., Mo's Irish Pub, 1025 University Drive in College Station. 7:30 p.m., World of Beer, 425 Northpoint Crossing in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road Suite 100 in College Station. 7 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

BYU-Idaho Chamber Orchestra, 7 p.m., Rudder Auditorium, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Free.

Karl Rehn, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.