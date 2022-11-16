Calendar for Thursday, Nov. 17

The story of Titanic already has been turned into a love story so why not a musical? "Titanic: The Musical" runs from Dec. 1-11 at the Theatre Company of Bryan and College Station, 3125 Texas Ave. Suite 500 in Bryan. Shows are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays with matinees at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. info@theatrecompany.com or buy tickets at theatrecompany.com/tickets.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.
Lecture, 5:30 p.m., George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, 1000 George Bush Dr. in College Station. Author Jean Becker discusses her book, "The Man I Knew: The Amazing Story of George H.W. Bush's Post-Presidency." Book signing at 4:30 p.m.
Social impact program, 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley, 1910 Beck St. in Bryan. Boys and Girls Club is the first recipient of Broadband for Good award. Open to the public.
Santa's Wonderland, 6 p.m.-midnight, 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.
Sunset yoga, 6 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.
Cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Rd. in Bryan. Admission: $10.
Speaker, 6:30 p.m., Brazos County AgriLife Extension Office, 4153 County Park Court in Bryan. Cherie Colburn is speaking on 7 Simple Steps: Garden Design Made Easy for the Post Oak Chapter of Native Plant Society of Texas and Texas Master Naturalists. Open to the public.
Trivia on the Green, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. in College Station.
Trivia, 7 p.m., Ronins, 800 N. Main St. in Bryan.
Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek, 7 p.m., 1200 Carter Creek Pkwy. in Bryan. More than two dozen local designers presenting holiday tablescapes. Hosted by Bryan/College Station Woman’s Club. Tickets: $20 through eventbrite. 979-450-1649.
Aggieland Trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan; and Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.