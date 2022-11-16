Calendar for Thursday, Nov. 17

ENTERTAINMENT

Lucas Sousa, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Dueling pianos, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W. Villa Marie Rd. in Bryan.

Rose Manning, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Comedy, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 in College Station.

Dylan Wheeler, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Comedy, 9 p.m., Underground comedy at 5 Knocks Speakeasy in the LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Bryan.

SUPPORT GROUP

NAMI Connection Peer Support Group, 6:30-8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Visit namibv.org for more information.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

A Transient Nature, through Jan. 13 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. By artists Dameon Lester, Shawn Camp and Shannon Faseler. Wright Gallery is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed for the holidays.