Calendar for Thursday, Nov. 17

The story of Titanic already has been turned into a love story so why not a musical? "Titanic: The Musical" runs from Dec. 1-11 at the Theatre Company of Bryan and College Station, 3125 Texas Ave. Suite 500 in Bryan. Shows are at 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays with matinees at 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. info@theatrecompany.com or buy tickets at theatrecompany.com/tickets.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Lecture, 5:30 p.m., George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, 1000 George Bush Dr. in College Station. Author Jean Becker discusses her book, "The Man I Knew: The Amazing Story of George H.W. Bush's Post-Presidency." Book signing at 4:30 p.m.

Social impact program, 5:30-7:30 p.m., The Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley, 1910 Beck St. in Bryan. Boys and Girls Club is the first recipient of Broadband for Good award. Open to the public.

Santa's Wonderland, 6 p.m.-midnight, 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Sunset yoga, 6 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Rd. in Bryan. Admission: $10.

Speaker, 6:30 p.m., Brazos County AgriLife Extension Office, 4153 County Park Court in Bryan. Cherie Colburn is speaking on 7 Simple Steps: Garden Design Made Easy for the Post Oak Chapter of Native Plant Society of Texas and Texas Master Naturalists. Open to the public.

Trivia on the Green, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Ronins, 800 N. Main St. in Bryan. 

Tablescapes: Christmas on Carter Creek, 7 p.m., 1200 Carter Creek Pkwy. in Bryan. More than two dozen local designers presenting holiday tablescapes. Hosted by Bryan/College Station Woman’s Club. Tickets: $20 through eventbrite. 979-450-1649.

Aggieland Trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan; and Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lucas Sousa, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Dueling pianos, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W. Villa Marie Rd. in Bryan.

Rose Manning, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Comedy, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 in College Station.

Dylan Wheeler, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Comedy, 9 p.m., Underground comedy at 5 Knocks Speakeasy in the LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Bryan.

SUPPORT GROUP

NAMI Connection Peer Support Group, 6:30-8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Visit namibv.org for more information.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

A Transient Nature, through Jan. 13 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. By artists Dameon Lester, Shawn Camp and Shannon Faseler. Wright Gallery is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed for the holidays.

