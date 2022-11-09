Calendar for Thursday, Nov. 10

London-based The Swingles, seven young a cappella singers recognized as masters of their craft, come to Rudder Theater (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station) for a 7:30 p.m. show Thursday, Dec. 1 as part of OPAS' 50th anniversary season. Tickets: Call 979-845-1234 or email tickets@msc.tamu.edu.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Ranch Sorting of America, TBD, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. 2022 World Finals.

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

John Erickson, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. Author Erickson tells stories and sings songs about Hank the Cowdog's adventures. Free though reservations required. Contact bush.education@nara.gov or call 979-691-4006.

Recycled Art Day Contest, 1-5 p.m., Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 S. in College Station.

Roller skating, 5-9 p.m., 26th Street between Main Street and Bryan Avenue in Bryan. Free.

Stories at the Gallery, 5:30 p.m., Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Author Jean Becker discusses her books "Pearls of Wisdom" and "The Man I Knew" about the Bush family. Tickets: $65.

Bourbon Conversations, 5:30-9:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theatre, 106 S. Main St. in Bryan.

Wine tasting, 6-8 p.m., Stock the Cellar at Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station.

247th Marine Corps Birthday Ball, 6-9 p.m., Messina Hof Winery, 4545 Old Reliance Rd. in Bryan.

Cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Rd. in Bryan. Admission: $10.

Trivia on the Green, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. in College Station.

Book Club, 7 p.m., WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Rd. 319. Discussing this month's book, "Circling the Sun" by Paula McClain.

Aggieland Trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan; and Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

Trivia night, 9 p.m., Murphy's Law Pub, 107 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Comedy, 9 p.m., Underground comedy at 5 Knocks Speakeasy in the LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dueling pianos, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 W. Villa Marie Rd. in Bryan.

SUPPORT GROUPS

NAMI Connection Peer Support Group, 6:30-8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Visit namibv.org for more information.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

A Transient Nature, through Jan. 13 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. By artists Dameon Lester, Shawn Camp and Shannon Faseler. Wright Gallery is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed for the holidays.