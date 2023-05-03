Heads-up parents! Summer camp season is just around the corner. In College Station, a plethora of youth camps from survival camp to football camp take place throughout the summer at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, the Gary Halter Nature Center and the Lincoln Recreation Center. Register for classes online at cstx.gov/departments___city_hall/parks/camps or call 979-764-3468. You can also sign up at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park office or the Lincoln Recreation Central from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Tavo Run Club, 7 a.m., Tavo Coffee Co., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Lunch and Learn, noon, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, Neal Recreation Center, 600 N. Randolph Ave. in Bryan. "TMR Rescue" by Kayla Hardy. brazos-uu.org.

May the Fourth Be With You, 4-5 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. in College Station.

Coach Blair Charities Celebration Dinner, 6 p.m., Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Tickets: $20 purchased at door.

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Trivia on the Green, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Sports trivia, 7 p.m., 4 Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Drive E. in College Station.

Star Wars trivia, 7 p.m., Ronin Restaurant, 800 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Tarot Readings by Astra Adara, 7 p.m., The Velvet Leaf Cigar Lounge, 107 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan; 8 p.m. Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 5:30-7 p.m. For information and directions call 979-846-0617.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Star Wars: The Force Awakens," 6 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.

Blinn College Concert and Chamber Choir, 7 p.m., Finke Recital Hall, 800 College Ave. in Brenham.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through Sunday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The exhibit is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.