StageCenter Theatre (218 N. Bryan Ave.) reveals its 2023-24 lineup Friday night but the current season is not yet over as "The Last Round-Up of the Guacamole Queens" takes place at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays from June 8-24 with a 2 p.m. June 18 matinee. In this Southern-fried comedy, the Verdeen cousins of Sweetgum, Texas, are up against the clock as they frantically attempt to produce the ultimate high school reunion before the old building is demolished. Tickets: $18 adults, $15 seniors/students available at stagecenter.net or call 979-823-4297.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Tavo Run Club, 7 a.m., Tavo Coffee Co., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Lunch and Learn, noon, "Ranger Guard of the Woodlands/Conroe" by Cyd Cassone. brazos-uu.org.

Seniors Night Out, 6-9 p.m., Southwood Community Center, 1520 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Free.

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Friday Night Live: Let the Games Begin, 7-9 p.m., Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. Admission: $1.

Trivia on the Green, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Sports trivia, 7 p.m., 4 Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Drive E. in College Station.

Tarot Readings by Astra Adara, 7 p.m., The Velvet Leaf Cigar Lounge, 107 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan; 8 p.m. Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 5:30-7 p.m. For information and directions call 979-846-0617.

ENTERTAINMENT

Ricky Montijo, 6:30 p.m., Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station.

"TTC Miscast Volume I," 7 p.m., Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $22 adults, $17 students/seniors, $12 children available at theatrecompany.com or 979-574-3709.

Local Music Showcase, 7 p.m., Queen Theatre, 110 S. Main St. in Bryan.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, May 19 through Oct. 28, at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.