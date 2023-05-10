The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station) will celebrate what would be George Bush's 99th birthday and the late Barbara Bush's 98th birthday (June 8) on Monday, June 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Museum visitors are invited to join in the free festivities with free birthday cake, popcorn and refreshments in the rotunda. Guests are encouraged to don their crazy socks and pearls. Regular museum admission will apply.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Tavo Run Club, 7 a.m., Tavo Coffee Co., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Lunch and Learn, noon, brazos-uu.org. Upcoming UUCBV by Allison Faber.

Summer Kickoff Party, 5-10 p.m., Stone Co. Climbing, 777 Graham Road in College Station. Free.

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Trivia on the Green, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Sports trivia, 7 p.m., 4 Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Drive E. in College Station.

Tarot Readings by Astra Adara, 7 p.m., The Velvet Leaf Cigar Lounge, 107 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Wild Flyer Book Club, 7 p.m., WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota.

Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan; 8 p.m. Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 5:30-7 p.m. For information and directions call 979-846-0617.

EXHIBITS

Faculty Biennial, through Sunday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.