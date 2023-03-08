Since its introduction in 1982, The Big Event has become the largest one-day, student-run service project in the nation. Each spring, tens of thousands of Texas A&M students come together to say “Thank You” to the residents of Bryan and College Station and will do so again Saturday, March 25. Aggie students complete service projects such as yard work, window washing and painting for residents of the community. The deadline for resident and volunteer sign-ups has passed for 2023.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Tavo Run Club, 7 a.m., Tavo Coffee Co., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Women's Empowerment Luncheon, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. Ages 20+ are invited to meet and connect with professional women. Tracy Foster, the associate agency director and chief financial officer of the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, and career coach Patti Urbani will speak.

Lunch and Learn, noon, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley, 600 N. Randolph Ave. in Bryan. Katrina Stewart speaking. brazos-uu.org

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

WildFlyer Book Club, 7 p.m., WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 Cty. Road 319. March book: "Me: Stories of My Life" by Katherine Hepburn.

Trivia on the Green, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Tarot Readings, 7 p.m., The Velvet Leaf Cigar Lounge, 107 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan; 8 p.m. Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Spring Break Out, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. Brooke Baird, Cane White, JD Notaro and Latriel Bailey performing.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Tignon, through today at the Wright Gallery in Texas A&M's Langford Architecture Building A. Chesley Antoinette’s exhibition examines the Tignon Law of 1786 in Louisiana, which forced free women of color to cover their hair with a cloth known as a tignon. Wright Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free. Information: arch.tamu.edu/inside/services/wright-gallery.

Spring Mini Camp: Canine Companions, March 13-17, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Children ages 4-12 can learn about canines through interactive lessons, games and crafts. Hours are 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Information: 979-776-2195.