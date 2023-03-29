The MSC Wiley Lecture Series brings in four speakers at 7 p.m. Friday at Rudder Auditorium for a discussion on "Rethinking American Intervention." Former U.S. National Security Advisor and potential presidential candidate John Bolton, former U.S. Ambassador to NATO and Texas Senator Kay Bailey Hutchison, former Pakistan Ambassador to the U.S. Husain Haqqani and New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman are scheduled to speak. Tickets: boxoffice.tamu.edu or 979-845-1234.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Tavo Run Club, 7 a.m., Tavo Coffee Co., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Evan Ellis, Juan Cruz, 5:15 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Drive W. in College Station. Discussing "Assessing Chinese and Russian Influence in Latin America and the Caribbean."

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Rising Tide: The Crossroads Project, 7 p.m., Rudder Theatre, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Tickets: call 979-845-1234 or visit the MSC box office.

Trivia on the Green, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Tarot Readings by Astra Adara, 7 p.m., The Velvet Leaf Cigar Lounge, 107 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan; 8 p.m. Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 5:30-7 p.m. For information and directions call 979-846-0617.

ENTERTAINMENT

Ricky Montijo, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Dave Skinner, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"Yankee Tavern," 7:30 p.m., Unity Theater, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: 979-830-8358 or email Tickets@UnityBrenham.org.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through Sunday. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Faculty Biennial, through May 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibition will celebrate creative works by faculty members in the School of Performance, Visualization and Fine Arts. Stark Galleries is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The University Art Galleries’ exhibition catalogue is available at TX.AG/PVFA23Catalogue.