The College Station Noon Lions Club hosts its inaugural Fourth of July parade at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 4 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater (1015 Colgate Drive). A kids zone, live music and train rides are among the free activities. Parade applications are at csnoonlions.org/events/ila2023.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Texas State Square and Round Dance Festival, TBD, Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.

Tavo Run Club, 7 a.m., Tavo Coffee Co., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Camp Millican: Pathfinders Camp Session 1, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154. millicanreserve.com/camp-millican/

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Juneteenth Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Elizabeth Kahura.

15th annual Community Softball Classic, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Edible Field, 2200 Bomber Drive in Bryan.

Juneteenth Gospel Fest, 6-7:30 p.m., Neal Recreation Center, 600 N. Randolph Ave. in Bryan.

Let Freedom Ring: Oral History Documentary Night, 6:30-8:30 p.m., Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. Free.

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Trivia on the Green, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Sports trivia, 7 p.m., Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Drive E. in College Station.

Tarot Readings by Astra Adara, 7 p.m., The Velvet Leaf Cigar Lounge, 107 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan; 8 p.m. Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

David J. Skinner, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Ricky Montijo, 6:30 p.m., Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station.

Delvin Twitter and Rick Stearns, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"Last Round-up of the Guacamole Queens," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets and information at stagecenter.net.

"Godspell," 7:30 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: $30 adults, $15 students available at tickets.unitybrenham.org or 979-830-8358.

Showcase Americana, 7:30 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

"Tangled," 8:45 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 5:30-7 p.m. For information and directions call 979-846-0617.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28, at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.

Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.