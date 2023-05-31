Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Baylor Scott & White is hosting a breast cancer awareness luncheon from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday at the Stella Hotel (4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan). Specialists will answer questions about prevention, detection and treatment for attendees, who will be encouraged to schedule a mammogram. Admission is free but RSVP at events.bswhealth.com and scroll down to the June 6 event.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Tavo Run Club, 7 a.m., Tavo Coffee Co., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Millican Explorers Camp, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. For children ages 4-6. millicanreserve.com/camp-millican.

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Summer Reading Kickoff Party, 10 a.m.-noon and 4:30-6:30 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Public Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. in College Station.

Summer Reading Kickoff Party, 10:30 a.m.12:30 p.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan.

Meeting, 6 p.m., Gary Halter Visitor Center, Lick Creek Park, 13600 E. Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Post Oak Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas June meeting with Amanda Birnbaum.

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Trivia on the Green, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Sports trivia, 7 p.m., Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Drive E. in College Station.

Tarot Readings by Astra Adara, 7 p.m., The Velvet Leaf Cigar Lounge, 107 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan; 8 p.m. Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

"Mamma Mia!", 6 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Drive in College Station.

David J. Skinner, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 5:30-7 p.m. For information and directions call 979-846-0617.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28, at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.