Calendar for Thursday, Jan. 5

Lovers of six-time Grammy winner James Taylor can see Nashville-based Sweet Baby James' tribute to the artist at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11 at Hasskari Auditorium at The Barnhill Center (111 W. Main St.) in Brenham. Bill Griese, known as Sweet Baby James, is a close match to Taylor's vocals and guitar work. Tickets: $40-$55, available at thebarnhillcenter.com/events/ or call 979-337-7240.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Lunch and Learn, noon, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley. "Practical Compassion" by Rev. Kiya Heartwood. brazos-uu.org.

Speaker, 6:30 p.m, Gary Halter Nature Center in Lick Creek Park, 13600 E. Rock Prairie Rd. in College Station. Post Oak Chapter of the Native Plant Society presentation "Conservation Priorities in College Station" by Laurie Brown, recreational supervisor for the Lick Creek Park Nature Center and the Southwood Recreation Center.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Ronin Farm & Restaurant, 800 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan and Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Elijah Zamora, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.