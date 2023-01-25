Calendar for Thursday, Jan. 26

Looking to place a checkmark on your checklist by learning Czech? The Brazos Valley Czech Heritage Society is offering Czech language classes Mondays from 7-8:30 p.m. starting Jan. 30 and continuing through April 24 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Activity Center (600 E. 26th St. in Bryan). The cost is $35 for the semester and will be taught by Bryan resident Stanislav Vitha. Information: Marie Dulak at 979-324-7871 or mdulak52@gmail.com.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Tavo Run Club, 7 a.m., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Lunch and Learn, Noon, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley, 600 N. Randolph Ave. in Bryan. "Open Eye Meditation" by Jenny Baker. brazos-uu.org

Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan; 8 p.m. Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Ricky Montijo, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Lorri Morgan, 7 p.m., Barnhill Center at Simon Theatre, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham.

Johnny & Lise, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"Mamma Mia, the Musical," 7 p.m., A&M Consolidated Tiger Theater, 1801 Harvey Mitchell Parkway S. in College Station. $15 adults/$10 students.

"Do You Remember House?" 8 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.