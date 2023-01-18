Calendar for Thursday, Jan. 19

Henry Cisneros, a former San Antonio mayor who served as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under Bill Clinton in the 1990s, will discuss the role of modernized infrastructure in the nation’s economic and national security future at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Annenberg Presidential Conference Center (1002 Bush Dr. W., in College Station). Contact the Mosbacher Institute via email at bushschoolmosbacher@tamu.edu or call 979-845-1927.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Wine tasting, 4-7 p.m., Rail & Rye, 101 S. Railroad St. in Navasota.

Brazos Valley Astronomy Club, 7:30 p.m., Physics and Astronomy Teaching Observatory, Fishtank Road in College Station. Mark Spearman will discuss "The Multiverse: Science or Pseudoscience?"

Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan and Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lucas Sousa, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Ricky Montijo, 6:30 p.m., Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station.

"Peter & The Starcatcher," 7 p.m., Theatre Company of B-CS, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $20 adults/$17 students/senior/$10 children.

Greenbeard, Midnight Burial, Monte Luna & Peth, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Burlesque Variety Show, 8 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy, LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Jerry Wayne Longmire, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.