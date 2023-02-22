The Peking Acrobats take to the W.W. O'Donnell PAC stage at Blinn College's Brenham campus (600 Blinn Blvd.) for one show at 7 p.m., Saturday, March 25. Tickets are $35 and available at blinn.edu/boxoffice.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Tavo Run Club, 7 a.m., Tavo Coffee Co., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Lunch and Learn, noon, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley, 600 N. Randolph Ave. in Bryan. Unbound Now Bryan-College Station by Kynsie Benefield. brazos-uu.org

Celebrating Black History Month, 1 p.m., Clara B. Mounce Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan.

Voices of Impact Speaker Series, 6 p.m., Ice House on Main, 800 N. Main St. in Bryan. Free.

Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan; 8 p.m. Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

The Queen's Film Society, 9 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

David Skinner, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Jake Mower, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"Sleuth," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $12-18 at stagecenter.net or 979-823-4297.

"The Mousetrap," 7:30 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: $28 adults, $15 students at 979-830-8358 or tickets.unitybrenham.org

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Saturday at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Tignon, through March 9 at the Wright Gallery in Texas A&M's Langford Architecture Building A. Chesley Antoinette’s exhibition examines the Tignon Law of 1786 in Louisiana, which forced free women of color to cover their hair with a cloth known as a tignon. Wright Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Free. Information: arch.tamu.edu/inside/services/wright-gallery.