Calendar for Thursday, Feb. 2

The Celtic Angels will weave together Ireland's great tapestry through song, dance and storytelling at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Hasskarl Auditorium in The Barnhill Center (111 W. Main St. in Brenham). Tickets: $65-$85 at simpletix.com/e/the-celtic-angels-tickets-117701

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Tavo Run Club, 7 a.m., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Lunch and learn, noon, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, Neal Recreation Center, 600 N. Randolph Ave. in Bryan. "Project Hope Coordinator" by Meagan Meekma. brazos-uu.org

Public meeting, 6:30 p.m., Gary Halter Nature Center at Lick Creek Park, 13600 E. Rock Prairie Road. Post Oak chapter of Native Plant Society of Texas presents "Prairies, Change and Weeds" by Barron Richter.

Questionable Foods reception with artist Kathleen Elliott, 7 p.m., Texas A&M Memorial Student Center's James R. Reynolds Gallery, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan; 8 p.m. Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dallas Shipp, 5:30 p.m., Angry Elephant, 4282 Boonville Road in Bryan. BCS Business After Hours. $10

Mike Super Magic & Illusion, 7 p.m., Blinn College Performing Arts Center, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham.

Vision Duo, 7 p.m., Rudder Theater, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Violinist Ariel Horowitz and percussionist Britton-Rene Collins.

Trisdon Federic, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.