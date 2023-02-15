Robert Chambers, the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra's principle trumpet player, is fronting a classical symphony at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 26 at Rudder Complex (401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station). Music played will include Prokofiev Classical Symphony, Op. 25; Haydn Trumpet Concerto in E-flat major; and Mozart's A Moonlight Night. Ticket prices: $55 for adults; $10 for students and children available at boxoffice.tamu.edu or 979-845-1234.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Tavo Run Club, 7 a.m., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Lunch and Learn, noon, Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley, 600 N. Randolph Ave. in Bryan. Barry Davis guest speaker.

Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan; 8 p.m. Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

David Skinner, 6:30 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Scott Kunkle Duo, 6:30 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

"Vinegar Tom," 7 p.m., O'Donnell Auditorium, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham. Tickets: $5-10 at 979-830-4024.

"Sleuth," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets: $12-18 at stagecenter.net or 979-823-4297.

"Wings," 7:30 p.m., Rudder Theater, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Irish music and dance production. Tickets: $27-80 available at MSC Box Office or 979-845-1234.

"The Mousetrap," 8 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: $28 adults, $15 students at 979-830-8358 or tickets.unitybrenham

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is also highlighting Building Bridges: George Bush and the End of Apartheid and a George H.W. Bush retrospective through April 2. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Tignon, through March 9 at the Wright Gallery in Texas A&M's Langford Architecture Building A. Chesley Antoinette’s exhibition examines the Tignon Law of 1786 in Louisiana, which forced free women of color to cover their hair with a cloth known as a tignon. Wright Gallery is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Free. Information: arch.tamu.edu/inside/services/wright-gallery.