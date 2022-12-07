Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 8

The Viz Fall Show, an exhibition of work by visualization students in Texas A&M’s School of Performance, Visualization & Fine Arts, is today in two locations on campus. An all-day exhibition that includes flatwork, gaming reels, virtual reality playables and research will be at the Langford C building. At 7 p.m., a video showcase will be in Geren Auditorium in the Langford B building.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade, 6-9 p.m., 24th Street and Bryan Avenue intersection in Downtown Bryan.

Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot. 1-mile Jingle Bell Fun Run starts at 6 p.m.

Santa’s Wonderland, 6 p.m.-11 p.m., 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Sunset yoga, 6 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Rd. in Bryan. Admission: $10.

Trivia on the Green, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Ronins, 800 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Aggieland Trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan and Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lucas Sousa, 6:30 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

"The Game's Afoot: Holmes for the Holidays," 7 p.m., Navasota Theatre Alliance, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota.

"A Christmas Story," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Runs through Dec. 17. Tickets: stagecenter.net/tickets or call 979-823-4297.

"Coney Island Christmas," 7:30 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: tickets@unitybrenham.org

Max Diaz with the Irons, 7:30 p.m., at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Brandon Michael, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Passion for Art: 25 Years of the Texas Art Collectors Organization, through Dec. 17 at the Stark Galleries at Texas A&M's Memorial Student Center. This exhibition conveys the stories of TACO members through shared interests and experiences, while celebrating the broad spectrum of Texas art and the diversity of the member’s collections. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.