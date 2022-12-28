Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 29

The Museum of the American GI (19124 Texas 6 in College Station) is celebrating the 80th anniversary of the year (1943) in which the tide turned the Allies' way in World War II with Winterblitz from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Included among the turning points: The final defeat of the German 6th Army at Stalingrad; the final defeat of the Japanese at Guadalcanal; and the invasion of Sicily. Register at winter-blitz.com.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Christmas in the Park, 6-11 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot. Ends Sunday.

Santa's Wonderland, 4-11 p.m., 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Ends Friday.

Cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Rd. in Bryan. Admission: $10.

Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan and Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Dave Skinner and Ally DiGangi, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Lee Mathis Band, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.