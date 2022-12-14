Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 15

If you haven't made it yet to Santa's Wonderland, there's still two more weeks to take in the magnificent light display at 18898 Texas 6 in South College Station. A $20 Super Saver discount ends at 11:59 p.m. Friday. Regular ticket prices at the gate are $52.95 for adults and $47.95 for children. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 6-11 p.m.; Fridays, 6 p.m.-midnight; Saturdays, 3 p.m.-midnight; and Sundays, 3 p.m.-11 p.m. through Dec. 30.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Lunch and learn, noon, Unitarian Universalist Church of Brazos Valley, 600 N. Randolph Ave. in Bryan. "Abundance Mindset" by Jevon Wooden. brazos-uu.org

Christmas in the Park, 6-10 p.m., Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Rd. in College Station. Shuttles run 4 p.m.-midnight from Post Oak Mall parking lot. Daily through Jan. 1.

Santa's Wonderland, 6-11 p.m., 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Rd. in Bryan. Admission: $10.

Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan and Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lucas Sousa, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

"Who's Holiday," 7 p.m., The Theatre Company, 3125 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Adrienne Dobson stars in one-woman comedy. theatrecompany.com/tickets

"The Grinch" (movie), 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. in College Station.

Mark Briles, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"A Christmas Story," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Runs through Dec. 17. stagecenter.net/tickets or call 979-823-4297.

"Coney Island Christmas," 7:30 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. tickets@unitybrenham.org

Brendyn Kyle, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road Suite 2036 (Post Oak Mall) in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Passion for Art: 25 Years of the Texas Art Collectors Organization, through Saturday at the Stark Galleries at Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. This exhibition conveys the stories of TACO members through shared interests and experiences, while celebrating the broad spectrum of Texas art and the diversity of the member’s collections. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturdays.

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.