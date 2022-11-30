Calendar for Thursday, Dec. 1

The annual Bryan-College Station Christmas Parade is at 2 p.m. Sunday. The parade will begin on University Drive at Polo Road in College Station and turn north on Texas Avenue to Sulphur Springs Road in Bryan. Reveille X will lead the parade, which draws a big crowd so get to your viewing spot plenty of time before the event begins.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Christmas tree lighting, 5:30-8 p.m., George Bush Presidential Library and Museum, 1000 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station.

Holiday Magic, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Sue Haswell Park, East William J. Bryan Pkwy. in Bryan. Free. Free shuttles from Blinn College.

Santa’s Wonderland, 6 p.m.-midnight, 18898 Texas 6 S. in College Station. Runs daily through Dec. 30.

Sunset yoga, 6 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Rd. in Bryan. Admission: $10.

Trivia on the Green, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. in College Station.

Trivia, 7 p.m., Ronins, 800 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Aggieland Trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan and Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Fellow Passengers: A Narrative Adaptation of Dickens' A Christmas Carol, 6 p.m., Blinn Bryan Campus Student Center, 902 College Ave. in Bryan.

"The Swingles Holiday," 6:30 p.m., Rudder Theatre, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. in College Station. Tickets: opastickets.org

Push to Start with Rococo Disco & Kitsch, 6:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

"Titanic The Musical," 7 p.m., The Theatre Company of Bryan/College Station, 3125 Texas Ave. Suite 500 in Bryan. Runs through Dec. 11. Tickets: theatrecompany.com/tickets

"The Day Before Christmas," 7 p.m., 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham.

"A Christmas Story (movie)," 7 p.m., Stage 12 at Brookshire Brothers, 455 George Bush Dr. in College Station.

"A Christmas Story (play)," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Runs through Dec. 17. Tickets: stagecenter.net/tickets or call 979-823-4297.

"Coney Island Christmas," 7:30 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: Tickets@unitybrenham.org or 979-830-8358.

Mendon Hale, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036, in Post Oak Mall in College Station.

Comedy, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy at LaSalle Hotel, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

EXHIBITS

Passion for Art: 25 Years of the Texas Art Collectors Organization, through Dec. 17 at the Stark Galleries at Texas A&M's Memorial Student Center. This exhibition conveys the stories of TACO members through shared interests and experiences, while celebrating the broad spectrum of Texas art and the diversity of the member’s collections. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 1-4 p.m.

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

A Transient Nature, through Jan. 13 at the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley. By artists Dameon Lester, Shawn Camp and Shannon Faseler. Wright Gallery is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and closed for the holidays.

Dog Tales: The Human-Canine Connection, through April 29, Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Dr. in Bryan. Examines natural history of dogs, their closest canine relatives and their special bond with humans. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for under 18, seniors and university students. The museum is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.